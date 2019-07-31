

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $33.74 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $33.35 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $39.85 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $492.98 million from $411.60 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $39.85 Mln. vs. $34.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.21 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $492.98 Mln vs. $411.60 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.12 Full year revenue guidance: $1.94 - $1.98 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX