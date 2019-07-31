

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $168.28 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $254.66 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AvalonBay Communities reported adjusted earnings of $316.52 million or $2.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $577.26 million from $569.24 million last year.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $316.52 Mln. vs. $307.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $577.26 Mln vs. $569.24 Mln last year.



