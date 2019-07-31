

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.50 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $283 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX