

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $310 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $135 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $2.04 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $313 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX