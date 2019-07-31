

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) announced, for 2019, the company now projects EPS in a range of $5.78 to $5.98. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.72. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. At the mid-point, current EPS guidance is at $5.88 above the prior guidance mid-point of $5.43. For 2019, core FFO per share in anticipated in a range of $9.25 to $9.45. At the mid-point, current core FFO per share guidance is at $9.35, above the prior guidance mid-point of $9.30.



For the second-quarter, earnings per share was $1.21 compared to $1.84, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.17, for the quarter. Core FFO per share increased 1.8% to $2.27 from $2.23.



