

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $162.76 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $142.44 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Total System Services reported adjusted earnings of $226.69 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.04 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $226.69 Mln. vs. $203.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.27 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



