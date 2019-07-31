

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $73.92 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $55.77 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $742.66 million from $710.61 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



