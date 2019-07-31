

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $635 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $848 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $4.42 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $635 Mln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $4.42 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



