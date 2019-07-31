

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $35.51 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $28.35 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $36.73 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $602.64 million from $587.31 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



