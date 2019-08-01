

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.23 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $15.19 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.0% to $96.33 million from $128.41 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.23 Mln. vs. $15.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $96.33 Mln vs. $128.41 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX