sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,74 Euro		+0,69
+1,09 %
WKN: 929138 ISIN: US00846U1016 Ticker-Symbol: AG8 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,51
63,02
31.07.
62,55
62,83
31.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC63,74+1,09 %
FN Beta