

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it reached agreement with China-based companies EChrom and Pannatek, as well as certain former Agilent employees, regarding an intellectual property dispute related to Agilent gas chromatography technology. Specific financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed.



EChrom and Pannatek admitted that - without Agilent's permission - they obtained from certain former Agilent employees, technical drawings and/or technical documents carrying Agilent trade secrets by violating the company's confidentiality requirements.



The two companies then used technologies that were identical to, or substantially similar to, Agilent's technical drawings and technical documents in the development and manufacture of their gas chromatograph products.



The settlement agreement requires the payment of damages to Agilent, destruction of all technical drawings and technical documents carrying any Agilent trade secrets.



The companies also agreed to cease the production and sale of products using any Agilent trade secrets.



