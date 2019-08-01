

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) reported an increase in revenues and earnings in the first-half, partly due to the success of separate accounting and higher revenues from university out-patient clinics. For 2019, the company confirmed its guidance.



First-half net consolidated profit rose to 20.5 million euros from 17.6 million euros, prior year. Operative earnings (EBITDA) increased by approximately 19.2% to 60.9 million euros.



First-half revenues increased by 3.9% to 644.2 million euros, from previous year.



For 2019, the company continues to project: revenues in the amount of 1.30 billion euros +/- 5%; EBITDA in a range of 117.5 million euros to 127.5 million euros.



