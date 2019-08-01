

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported a 4% growth in revenues and a 10% increase in underlying earnings per share in the first half of 2019. AXA's earnings benefitted from growing volumes and improving profitability across all geographies and preferred segments.



For the first-half, net income decreased by 19% to 2.3 billion euros. Net income per share was 0.92 euros compared to 1.12 euros. Underlying earnings increased by 7% to 3.6 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share was 1.46 euros compared to 1.33 euros. Adjusted EPS was 1.62 euros compared to 1.47 euros.



First-half gross revenues were 57.95 billion euros compared to 53.60 billion euros, previous year.



