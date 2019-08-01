

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Rheinmetall Group (RNMBF.PK) reported increased sales, and improvement in consolidated operating earnings in the first-half driven by the technology group's Defence sector. The company's automotive business was influenced by the weak industry environment.



For the first-half, consolidated operating earnings was up 5.8% to 163 million euros, bringing the operating margin at Group level up slightly to 5.8% from 5.6%. Earnings per share rose by 36.3%, to 2.44 euros from 1.79 euros, previous year.



First-half sales were up 2.2% year-on-year to 2.8 billion euros. Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was at 2.0%. The order backlog rose significantly year-on-year, reaching 8.8 billion euros.



The forecast for the Group operating margin has been confirmed at around 8%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX