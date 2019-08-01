sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,16 Euro		-1,10
-1,89 %
WKN: A1PHFF ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7 Ticker-Symbol: BOSS 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,70
56,10
08:37
55,80
56,20
08:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUGO BOSS AG57,16-1,89 %
FN Beta