

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) reported Thursday that its first-half net income - Group share climbed 46.5 percent to 331 million euros from 226 million euros last year.



Current net income Group share was 352 million euros, compared to 328 million euros a year ago. EBITDA improved 5.4 percent to 2 billion euros.



Revenue for the period increased 5.8 percent to 13.32 billion euros from last year's 12.59 billion euros. Revenue grew 5.5 percent at constant exchange rates.



Antoine Frérot, Veolia's Chairman and CEO said, 'These strong first half results allow us to confirm all our objectives for the full year and to prepare our new 2020-2023 strategic plan, with a great confidence in the Group's capacity to continue to achieve a solid, profitable and sustainable growth.'



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect continuation of revenue growth, cost savings of at least 220 million euros, and EBITDA between 3.9billion euros and 4.0 billion euros including IFRS16 impacts.



The company also projects dividend growth in line with that of current net income.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX