

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported that its first-half income attributable to shareholders declined to $9.0 billion from $11.9 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.10 compared to $1.42. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders declined 24% to $8.3 billion. Basic CCS earnings per share was $1.02 compared to $1.32. Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items was $1.08 compared to $1.21.



First-half revenue was $174.3 billion compared to $186.0 billion, previous year. Total revenue and other income declined to $177.5 billion from $190.4 billion, prior year.



The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2019 of $0.47 per A share and B share.



Royal Dutch Shell plc also announced the commencement of trading in the next tranche of its share buyback programme. The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares under the next tranche is $2.75 billion.



