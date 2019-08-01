

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax rose 4.4 percent to 205.3 million pounds from 196.6 million pounds last year. Earnings per share increased 4.8 percent to 87.7 pence from 83.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 226.1 million pounds, compared to 213.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 97.8 pence, compared to 91.2 pence last year.



Revenue for the half year grew 7 percent to 1.44 billion pounds from 1.35 billion pounds last year. At constant currency rates, revenues increased 4.9 percent. Organic revenue growth was 3.0 percent at constant rates.



Further, Intertek announced that its directors have approved an interim dividend of 34.2 pence per share, up 7.2 percent from 31.9 pence per share last year.



Looking ahead, André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are on track to deliver our 2019 targets of good organic revenue growth at constant rates, with moderate margin expansion and strong cash conversion. We expect good organic revenue growth at constant currency rates in each of our three divisions: Products, Trade and Resources.'



