

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc.(RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its profit before tax for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 declined to 227 million pounds from 296 million pounds last year. The results for the latest period were impacted by exits and non-operating charges.



Underlying profit before tax decreased to 264 million pounds from 291 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share declined to 18.6 pence from 21.0 pence last year. Excluding exits, underlying profit before tax for the latest period was 292 million pounds or 20.9 pence per share.



Statutory profit after tax declined to 183 million pounds from 245 million pounds last year. Earnings per share fell to 15.3 pence from 21.6 pence a year ago.



Group operating profit was 280 million pounds, down from 304 million pounds last year.



The company declared an interim dividend of 7.5 pence per ordinary share, up 3 percent from the prior year's 7.3 pence.



Looking ahead, RSA Insurance said its objectives for the year are unchanged. The company added it will strive to finish 2019 with significant performance gains versus 2018 and evidence carry forward into 2020 of further improvement potential still.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX