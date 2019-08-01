

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent were 5.2 billion yen, a decrease of 15.3 billion yen or 74.5 % from last year, reflecting the factors such as income taxes of 3.4 billion yen.



Operating income amounted to 7.0 billion yen, a decrease of 25.7 billion yen or 78.8% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.



Net sales were 848.9 billion yen, a decrease of 23.4 billion yen or 2.7% from the prior year.



Global sales volume for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 was 353 thousand units, down 12.5 % year on year, due to the decreased sales in key markets of Japan, USA, and China.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 2020, the company still expects attributable net income of 80 billion yen or 127.03 per share, operating income of 110 billion yen, and net sales of 3.70 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX