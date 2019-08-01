

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita PLC (CPI.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax of 31.2 million pounds million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019, down from 42.3 million pounds in the previous-year period. Earnings per share fell to 1.36 pence from 4.86 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 126.1 million pounds, compared to 130.8 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 5.86 pence, compared to 10.22 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the first half decreased to 1.85 billion pounds from 2.01 billion pounds last year. Adjusted revenue declined to 1.85 billion pounds from 1.98 billion pounds a year ago.



The Board of Capita PLC is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend.



Looking ahead, Capita maintained its full-year outlook for profit before tax between 265 million pounds and 295 million pounds. The company also said it is on plan to deliver cumulative cost competitiveness savings of 175 million pounds by end 2019.



Further, the company said it is on track to deliver its 2020 targets of 175 million pounds cost savings, double-digit operating profit margins and at least 200 million pounds of sustainable annual free cash flow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX