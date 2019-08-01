

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc. (SPT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased by $1.3 million or 7 per cent, to $18.7 million from last year.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent Company grew to $16.6 million or 2.69 cents per share from $14.5 million or 2.36 cents per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 3.00 cents, compared with 2.47 cents for the first half of 2018.



Revenues for the period grew to $217.4 million from $209.2 million in the previous year.



The Board remains confident of continued progress and the outlook for the year remains unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX