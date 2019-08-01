

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 declined to 13.1 million pounds from 22.6 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent was 9.82 million pounds or 4.35 pence per share, down from 16.37 million pounds or 7.29 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 6.06 pence, down from 8.70 pence last year.



Revenue for the period declined to 309.68 million pounds from 321.09 million pounds last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX