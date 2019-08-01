

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $197 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $3.02 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



