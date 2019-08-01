

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday lowered its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, while tightening its revenue outlook range.



For fiscal 2019, the company lowered its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $1.00 to 1.10 per share from the prior guidance range of $1.08 to 1.18 per share.



The company also now projects full-year revenues between $4.16 billion and $4.26 billion, compared to the previous guidance range between $4.200 billion and $4.40 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $4.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX