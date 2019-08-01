

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.41 billion, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $3.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 billion or $4.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 199.0% to $34.38 billion from $11.50 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.64 Bln. vs. $0.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.30 vs. $3.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.74 -Revenue (Q2): $34.38 Bln vs. $11.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.60 to $16.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX