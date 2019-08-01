sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

153,36 Euro		-0,74
-0,48 %
WKN: A2PA9L ISIN: US1255231003 Ticker-Symbol: CGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CIGNA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIGNA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,68
158,80
14:13
155,00
163,00
12:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIGNA CORPORATION
CIGNA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIGNA CORPORATION153,36-0,48 %
FN Beta