

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) said that it raised full year pro forma adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.75 to $3.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.77 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects full year organic sales to be slightly down versus prior year consistent with its expectation that soft demand in its short-cycle businesses extends into the second half.



For the third-quarter, the company projects earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.62 - $0.72, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94 - $0.99. Analysts project third-quarter earnings of $1.00 per share.



