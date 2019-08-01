

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) on Thursday raised its adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenue guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted income from operations guidance to a range of $16.60 to 16.90 per share from the prior guidance range of $16.25 to 16.65 per share.



Total adjusted revenues for the full year are now projected to be in a range of $136.00 billion to $137.00 billion, up from the prior projection range of $132.50 billion to $134.50 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.53 per share on revenues of $133.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Cigna reported strong second quarter 2019 results led by the Health Services and Integrated Medical segments.



