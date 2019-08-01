

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $238 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.58 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $238 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65



