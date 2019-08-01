

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) said that its long-term growth outlook continues to develop at a rate higher than it originally anticipated. The company's 2019 financial goals originally laid out in mid-2016 remain largely intact, and it expects to exceed long-term 10 to 15 percent earnings per share growth goal during 2019 and over the next several years.



'The company's financial position is strong. We have ample financial flexibility to accelerate disciplined growth investments and return significant value to shareholders,' said Scott Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX