

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $241 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.63 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $241 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX