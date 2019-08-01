

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $125.71 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $108.69 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $620.10 million from $580.75 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $125.71 Mln. vs. $108.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $620.10 Mln vs. $580.75 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.82 - $4.92 Full year revenue guidance: $2,380 - $2,410 Mln



