

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $301.96 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $275.81 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $371.66 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $45.24 billion from $43.14 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $371.66 Mln. vs. $340.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $45.24 Bln vs. $43.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $7.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX