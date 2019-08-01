

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $27.34 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $74.37 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.70 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.84 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $45.70 Mln. vs. $90.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX