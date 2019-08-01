

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $289 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $321 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.31 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75



