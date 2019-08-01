

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $235 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $16.30 billion from $17.07 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $340 Mln. vs. $579 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $16.30 Bln vs. $17.07 Bln last year.



