

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, casual footwear maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019, and initiated guidance for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects revenues to grow in a range of 9 to 11 percent over 2018 revenues of $1.09 billion, up from the prior growth guidance range of 5 to 7 percent.



The company said it continues to expect 2019 revenues to be negatively impacted by approximately $25 million of currency changes and approximately $20 million resulting from store closures.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 6.9 percent to $1.16 billion for the year.



For the third quarter, revenues are projected to be between $295 million and $305 million. This will be negatively impacted by approximately $2 million of currency changes and approximately $3 million resulting from store closures. Analysts expect revenues of $277.96 million.



