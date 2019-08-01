

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $39.20 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $30.43 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.56 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $358.90 million from $328.00 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $42.56 Mln. vs. $41.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $358.90 Mln vs. $328.00 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $295 - $305 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX