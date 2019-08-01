

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $153.97 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $140.63 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.80 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.76 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $164.80 Mln. vs. $162.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $1.72 to $1.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX