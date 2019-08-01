

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $15.73 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $7.82 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $227.97 million from $234.54 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $15.73 Mln. vs. $7.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $227.97 Mln vs. $234.54 Mln last year.



