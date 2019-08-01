

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $413.67 million, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $353.26 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $3.68 billion from $3.82 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.31 vs. $3.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q4): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX