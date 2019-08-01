

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $51.55 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $53.99 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.0% to $1.32 billion from $0.83 billion last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $51.55 Mln. vs. $53.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,370.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.57 Full year revenue guidance: $5,338.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX