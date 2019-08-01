

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) on Thursday projected adjusted earnings for the third quarter in a range of $1.62 to $1.74 per share on total sales between $6.85 billion and $7.25 billion, with global components sales between $4.925 billion and $5.125 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.925 billion and $2.125 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on sales of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company noted that the third-quarter outlook excludes the financial results from the PC and mobility asset disposition business.



