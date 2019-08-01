

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $70.10 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $61.99 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $112.62 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $164.79 million from $155.52 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $112.62 Mln. vs. $105.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $164.79 Mln vs. $155.52 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.65



