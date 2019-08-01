

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said its second-quarter net income was up 1.6 percent year-on-year driven by the performance of North America and significant progress on transformational cost initiatives. Looking forward, the company affirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.64 compared to $1.81, prior year. The company noted that its earnings per share result was negatively impacted by $0.01 from Lyft and PSA revaluations. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.38 billion, in line with last year. Earnings per share was $1.66, flat with the prior year.



Second-quarter EBIT adjusted declined 5.6 percent to $3.0 billion from $3.2 billion, a year ago. EBIT-adjusted margin was 8.4 percent, down 0.3 percentage points from prior year. The company posted strong North America EBIT-adjusted margin of 10.7 percent, driven by the successful rollout of full-size light-duty pickup trucks.



Second-quarter revenue was $36.1 billion compared to $36.8 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $35.98 billion, for the quarter. General Motors delivered 747,000 vehicles in the U.S., led by crossover sales which set a second-quarter record with a 17 percent increase year-over-year. GM China sold 754,000 vehicles in the second quarter, about 100,000 fewer than a year ago.



Second-quarter adjusted auto free cash flow was $2.5 billion, down $0.1 billion from prior year, primarily due to working capital and the timing of the China dividend offset by higher cash based earnings and lower capital expenditures.



For 2019, General Motors continues to project adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.50-$7.00. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $6.62, for the fiscal year. The company continues to project 2019 adjusted automotive free cash flow of $4.5 billion to $6.0 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX