

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $78.89 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $61.58 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $121.00 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $230.47 million from $224.90 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $121.00 Mln. vs. $114.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $230.47 Mln vs. $224.90 Mln last year.



