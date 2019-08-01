

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $349 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.86 billion from $1.76 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $444 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q2): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.91 to $1.96 Full year EPS guidance: $7.67 to $7.77



