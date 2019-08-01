

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $45.4 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $66.1 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Legg Mason Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.0 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $67.0 Mln. vs. $74.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.84 last year.



