

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) said, for 2019, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.67 to $7.77, up from the prior guidance of $7.60 to $7.72. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.73. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company now expects revenue growth of 7 to 7.5%, up from the prior guidance of 6 to 7%.



For the third-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.91 to $1.96. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.0. The company expects revenue growth of approximately 6.5%.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.69, an increase of 16% from prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.60, for the quarter.



Second-quarter revenue was $1.9 billion, up 6% from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.



