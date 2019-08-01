

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $17.00 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $14.81 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $179.03 million from $174.94 million last year.



California Water Service Group Holding earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.00 Mln. vs. $14.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $179.03 Mln vs. $174.94 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX